Manitoba Hydro to Build Province’s First Public EV Charging Network Between Winnipeg and Thompson

November 13, 2025 230 views

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun On the long, lonely stretch of Highway 6, that endless ribbon of asphalt where the radio crackles and cell service is a rumour, something unlikely is coming. Electric vehicle chargers. Fast ones. The kind that can turn a battery from “stranded in the wild” to “rolling toward Thompson” in the time it takes to get a coffee. Manitoba Hydro has selected six northern and rural communities as the first sites for a publicly owned electric vehicle (EV) charging network, a project the Crown corporation says will finally fill the most significant gap in Manitoba’s EV infrastructure. The utility announced plans this week to install fast-charging stations along Highway 6, stretching from Winnipeg to Thompson. The first phase will include stations in…

