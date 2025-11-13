National News
Among complaints resolved by Ontario’s patient ombudsman: a person who wasn’t told they had cancer for a year

November 13, 2025 27 views

By Hannah Alberga A growing number of people are filing complaints to Ontario’s patient ombudsman office, which says it wrapped a record number of investigations last year including a case where a person was discharged by a hospital without being told they had cancer. The Patient Ombudsman’s annual report released Thursday says there were 4,886 new complaints filed between April 2024 and March 2025, a 10 per cent increase over the year before. It also notes it resolved 4,863 complaints, some of which carry year-over-year. The report shows that many of the patients don’t feel heard and some left the emergency room prematurely, without followup. Others raised issues with use of force with challenging behaviours, as well as a lack of trauma-informed obstetrical/gynecological care, which The Canadian Press reported on…

