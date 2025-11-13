Kahnawake Grand Chief Cody Diabo: 2025 Federal Budget fails to uphold fiscal responsibility to First Nations

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase While spared from the harshest austerity measures outlined in the 2025 federal budget, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) is concerned about how upcoming cuts to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) will impact the community. MCK Grand Chief Cody Diabo accused the federal government of failing to uphold its fiscal responsibility to First Nations with the budget. “One could see it as a way to starve us into submission,” Diabo said. Presented last week, the Liberal Party has touted the 2025 federal budget as an “investment budget,” reducing funding for social services in favour of increased spending on infrastructure projects. Professor Peter Graefe called the shift a clear break from the Trudeau-era approach to public spending. “Carney is changing the direction here, in…