A look at the second batch of projects being weighed by the Major Projects Office

November 14, 2025 139 views

By Lauren Krugel Prime Minister Mark Carney has revealed the second batch of potentially “nation-building” infrastructure projects to be reviewed on expedited timelines, making good on his promise to make the announcement before the Grey Cup football championship this weekend. The projects being referred to the new Major Projects Office include an LNG export terminal and electrical transmission line in northwestern British Columbia within a proposed infrastructure corridor stretching from that region into Yukon. Also on the list are critical minerals mines in Ontario, Quebec and new Brunswick, and a hydro project in Nunavut. None of the investments being considered by the Major Projects Office have yet received a national-interest designation that would confer special treatment in permitting and approvals. All told, the federal government says projects for consideration announced…

