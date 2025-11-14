LNG project, mines, hydro dam, power lines among latest major project referrals

By Nono Shen The federal government announced Thursday the latest list of major building projects to be considered for fast-track approval under legislation passed in June — a list focused entirely on critical minerals and energy. Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement in Terrace, B.C., a community that will be connected to the North Coast Transmissions Line, which was one of the projects put forward for possible fast-tracking. It is intended to power local communities and projects like the Ksi Lisims LNG project, which was also on the list. That project would feature a floating LNG facility and marine terminal, with a pipeline to move the product from northeast B.C. The proposal, which received federal environmental approval in September, has faced opposition from some First Nations groups which have…



