Speeches, music mark James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement’s 50th anniversary

November 14, 2025 224 views

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News As Remembrance Day events were being held across Canada, Nunavik commemorated its own historic moment Tuesday. On Nov. 11, 1975, the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement was signed by the governments of Quebec and Canada, alongside representatives of Inuit of Nunavik and the Crees of Eeyou Istchee. The agreement is considered the first modern Indigenous treaty and led to the creation of institutions in Nunavik such as a school board, a regional government and health-care system. Makivvik Corp. — which itself was formed as a result of the agreement, to administer the $90-million treaty settlement and manage economic development — organized a day-long event in Kuujjuaq Tuesday to commemorate the anniversary. The event began at the Katittavik Theatre with an…

