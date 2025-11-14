National News
ticker

The path to responsible mining in northern Ontario starts with Indigenous consent

November 14, 2025 159 views

By Tamara Krawchenko, Associate Professor, School of Public Administration, University of Victoria; and Darren Godwell, CEO, Stronger Smarter Institute Canada and Ontario are accelerating efforts to attract global investment and speed up approvals for new mining projects. Ontario’s government has introduced new policies aimed at attracting investors and accelerate project timelines. Central to this strategy are laws like Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, and Bill 71, the Building More Mines Act. The surge in global demand for “critical minerals” such as nickel, lithium and cobalt — essential inputs for electric vehicles and clean energy technologies — has positioned mining as a cornerstone of energy transition strategies. Northern Ontario, endowed with vast mineral resources, has become a focal point in Canada’s emerging green economy. Yet this…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Two people charged after missing person in Kenora, Ont., confirmed dead

November 14, 2025 131

Provincial police say two suspects have been arrested in the death of a missing Kenora, Ont.,…

Read more
National News

Kinew weighs in on killer’s release from prison, reaches out to prime minister

November 14, 2025 282

By Brittany Hobson Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and First Nations organizations are calling for a review…

Read more