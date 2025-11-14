National News
ticker

Inukjuak band’s 2nd album hits the right notes with contest judges

November 14, 2025 140 views

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Inukjuak-based band Qimutjuit brought home the award for album of the year Indigenous languages from the 2025 Premier Gala de L’ADISQ. The 46th edition of l’Association québécoise de l’industrie du disque, du spectacle et de la video — or Québec Association for the Recording, Concert and Video Industries — celebrated the best of Quebec’s music and art at a ceremony Nov. 5 at Montréal’s Théâtre Wilfrid-Pelletier. The self-titled album Qimutjuit, the band’s second album, was released last December. It’s available on Spotify and Apple Music. The band, including singer and guitarist Charlie Iqaluk, singer and drummer Eric Atagotaaluk, keyboardist Pauloosie Kasudluak and bass player Jobie Oweetaluktuk, was formed in 1990. “We were pretty much dumbfounded. We were genuinely not expecting to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Two people charged after missing person in Kenora, Ont., confirmed dead

November 14, 2025 131

Provincial police say two suspects have been arrested in the death of a missing Kenora, Ont.,…

Read more
National News

Kinew weighs in on killer’s release from prison, reaches out to prime minister

November 14, 2025 281

By Brittany Hobson Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and First Nations organizations are calling for a review…

Read more