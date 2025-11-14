National News
Kinew weighs in on killer’s release from prison, reaches out to prime minister

November 14, 2025 281 views

By Brittany Hobson Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and First Nations organizations are calling for a review of the justice system after learning a man who killed two Indigenous women is being released from prison. Shawn Lamb pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2012 deaths of Carolyn Sinclair and Lorna Blacksmith and was sentenced to 20 years the following year. By law, most federal inmates are automatically released after serving two-thirds of their sentence, which is known as statutory release. Offenders serving life or indeterminate sentences are not eligible. Kinew told reporters Thursday that he was drafting a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney after learning Lamb had been granted statutory release. He said he didn’t plan on asking to discuss Lamb’s case with Carney but would touch on concerns about…

