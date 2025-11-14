Two people charged after missing person in Kenora, Ont., confirmed dead

Provincial police say two suspects have been arrested in the death of a missing Kenora, Ont., resident, and one of them is facing a murder charge. Police say Mekhi Pelly of Grassy Narrows First Nation was reported missing on Oct. 26. They say the 21-year-old has since been confirmed dead. A 24-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and a 43-year-old suspect was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Both suspects from Kenora remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4. Police say their efforts to find the victim’s remains are ongoing in collaboration with Grassy Narrows First Nation and Washagamis Bay First Nation. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2025. …



