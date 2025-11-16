National News
'Backdoor dealing': B.C. farmer decries omission of private owners from Cowichan case

November 16, 2025

By Nono Shen The co-owner of an eight-hectare farm on the Cowichan Tribes Aboriginal title lands said he and fellow private landowners were unfairly left out of the court case that confirmed the title claim. Gord Maichin said Friday that the decision of the B.C. Supreme Court not to inform landowners about the case that has set off a debate about its impact on private land ownership was “backdoor dealing” that left the owners unable to defend themselves. Maichin, speaking at a news conference about the case called by Richmond City Coun. Alexa Loo, said he and his cousins and uncles have owned the farm for 20 years. He said provincial and federal governments should have been more transparent and brought private owners to the table during the trial instead…

