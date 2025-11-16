National News
Manitoba government seeking suppliers for new monument in front of legislature

November 16, 2025 252 views

By Steve Lambert The Manitoba government is looking for design teams to help build a new statue on the front lawn of the legislature. The government announced plans a year ago to have a monument of a mother bison and her child erected in the spot where a statue of Queen Victoria had been torn down by protesters in 2021. The province is now looking for submissions from design teams interested in drawing up the monument, and is hoping to have a shortlist of qualified teams by February. Premier Wab Kinew has said the mother and child bison will serve as a reminder of the harm residential schools inflicted on Indigenous communities by separating families. Kinew released an image, created by artificial intelligence, last year showing a possible version of…

