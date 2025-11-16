Ottawa fast-tracks Inuit-led hydroelectric project to power Iqaluit

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A new hydroelectric project that promises to transform energy in Nunavut’s capital has been fast-tracked by the federal government as part of a broader nation-building push. For decades, Iqaluit’s electricity has relied on outdated and heavily polluting diesel power plants that emit roughly 130,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases each year and drive some of the highest power bills in Canada. “The fact that we have a capital city in Canada that’s still diesel dependent is an embarrassment and a reflection of colonialism,” said Jess Puddister, strategy and operations manager of Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corporation, the territory’s first fully Inuit-owned clean energy developer, which will be leading the project. On Thursday in Terrace, British Columbia, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced federal support…



