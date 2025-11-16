Feds send Ksi Lisims LNG to Major Projects Office amid court challenges

By Natasha Bulowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Months after promising that respect for Indigenous rights is fundamental to his major projects agenda, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the Ksi Lisims LNG project — which would require a new gas pipeline snaking through First Nations territory — will head to the Major Projects Office for possible fast-tracking. In Carney’s telling, Ksi Lisims is one piece of a trio of interlocking major projects: a floating liquefaction plant off the northwest coast of British Columbia, the estimated 900-kilometre Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) pipeline to move gas from northern BC to the coast, and a new transmission line to power the export terminal with electricity. “LNG is an essential fuel for the energy transition,” he said. “We’re home to the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice