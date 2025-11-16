National News
Fact File: No ‘plan’ to ‘euthanize’ 15 million Canadians with Medical Assistance In Dying

November 16, 2025 310 views

By Marissa Birnie Podcast clips recently shared on social media claim that Health Canada plans to save money by “euthanizing” 15 million Canadians. The clips cite a journal article that presents a scenario in which members of specific vulnerable groups receive medical assistance in dying, (MAID) with or without consent. The authors estimate that from 2027-2047 that would result in a total of 16.7 million MAID deaths in Canada. There are no “plans” by Heath Canada to force MAID on patients, who must meet certain criteria to choose assisted dying, and a palliative care doctor says the article’s scenario overstates the number of expected MAID deaths. One of the article’s co-authors emphasized the paper was a “scenario analysis” and acknowledged its findings do not represent the current reality of MAID…

