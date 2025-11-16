Prime Minister Mark Carney in Winnipeg for Grey Cup, Louis Riel ceremony

By Steve Lambert Prime Minister Mark Carney has paid tribute to Métis leader Louis Riel on the 140th anniversary of Riel’s execution. Carney joined other dignitaries at Riel’s grave site in Winnipeg, and said Riel fought for people’s rights while the Métis faced injustice. Carney said Riel’s execution divided a young nation but his legacy helps to unite a Canada determined to learn from history. The Manitoba Métis Federation said Carney is believed to be the first sitting prime minister to attend the annual ceremony at Riel’s grave. Riel fought for a list of rights that paved the way for Manitoba’s entry into Confederation. Riel was arrested after a later rebellion in what is now Saskatchewan, convicted of treason and hanged. This report by The Canadian Press was first published…



