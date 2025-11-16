Shelter-in-place order lifted after gun theft in northern Alberta: RCMP

A shelter-in-place order issued by RCMP after a firearm theft in northern Alberta has been lifted. Police say in a news release that shortly after noon on Saturday, unknown suspects committed a robbery near Red Earth Creek and that several guns were taken and suspects shot at a civilian who was in the area. They fled, but at 6 p.m., several sightings of the suspect vehicle were reported, and Mounties later located the vehicle and three suspects north of Peerless Trout First Nation where police said the suspects appeared to be using a jerry can to put gas in the truck but ran into the woods when officers arrived. They say it’s believed they took three firearms with them, and police issued the shelter-in-place issue for the area of Peerless…



