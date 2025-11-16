National News
ticker

Shelter-in-place order lifted after gun theft in northern Alberta: RCMP

November 16, 2025 169 views

A shelter-in-place order issued by RCMP after a firearm theft in northern Alberta has been lifted. Police say in a news release that shortly after noon on Saturday, unknown suspects committed a robbery near Red Earth Creek and that several guns were taken and suspects shot at a civilian who was in the area. They fled, but at 6 p.m., several sightings of the suspect vehicle were reported, and Mounties later located the vehicle and three suspects north of Peerless Trout First Nation where police said the suspects appeared to be using a jerry can to put gas in the truck but ran into the woods when officers arrived. They say it’s believed they took three firearms with them, and police issued the shelter-in-place issue for the area of Peerless…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

There’s work to be done before Ring of Fire gets a spot on Major Projects list: Hajdu

November 16, 2025 239

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — There’s work to…

Read more
National News

Prime Minister Mark Carney in Winnipeg for Grey Cup, Louis Riel ceremony

November 16, 2025 178

By Steve Lambert Prime Minister Mark Carney has paid tribute to Métis leader Louis Riel on…

Read more