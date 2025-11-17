National News
Federal and Manitoba governments announce more steps toward port project

November 17, 2025 114 views

By Steve Lambert One of the federal government’s proposed nation-building projects — the expansion of the Port of Churchill and the rail line that serves the remote northern community — will require a lot of work, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday. “We’ll move forward in steps,” Carney said at the start of a 45-minute meeting with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew in Kinew’s office. “It’s a very big project, very ambitious, and a lot of work to do, starting now,” he said in French. Manitoba has long touted Churchill, a town of 900 people on the shore of Hudson Bay, as a port with huge potential to ship goods via the Arctic Ocean to Europe and elsewhere. The project recently made a list of initiatives being considered as “transformative” by…

