National News
ticker

Alberta wants to release treated oilsands waste into the Athabasca River. Mikisew Cree First Nation says it’s ‘unacceptable’

November 17, 2025 190 views

By Carl Meyer, The Narwhal Seven months after the Liberal Party vowed to “immediately introduce and pass legislation” affirming the right of First Nations to clean drinking water, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government says they’re still working on it. This comes as First Nations leaders call on the government to better protect the health of their communities from the threat of toxic waste in the Alberta oilsands. The Alberta government is looking closely at recommendations made in September to speed up the creation of standards, so oilsands companies can treat and release their giant reservoirs of wastewater, called tailings ponds, into the Athabasca River. The oil and gas industry has been asking for permission to release the treated wastewater. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has given Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Eby says B.C. is at a ‘pivot point’ as he promises future based on natural resources

November 17, 2025 149

By Wolfgang Depner British Columbia Premier David Eby used his appearance at the convention of British…

Read more
National News

Inside the Labour Struggle at Massy Books

November 17, 2025 136

By Isaac Phan Nay, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee After opening her bookstore eight years…

Read more