National News
ticker

Inside the Labour Struggle at Massy Books

November 17, 2025 136 views

By Isaac Phan Nay, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee After opening her bookstore eight years ago, Patricia Massy quickly became a star in the Vancouver arts scene. Massy Books has become a much-loved store, showcasing Indigenous, feminist and progressive books. While it was active, Massy’s associated art space offered about 140 community events a year. Publicly, Massy has made a commitment to fair treatment of employees and support for progressive causes. In 2022, it became the first B.C. bookstore to become a living-wage employer. But a contentious union drive, the departure of almost all the staff seeking a first contract and fierce criticism from some former employees have embroiled Massy Books in controversy for almost a year. In September 2024, a majority of about a dozen employees at the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Eby says B.C. is at a ‘pivot point’ as he promises future based on natural resources

November 17, 2025 150

By Wolfgang Depner British Columbia Premier David Eby used his appearance at the convention of British…

Read more
National News

Alberta wants to release treated oilsands waste into the Athabasca River. Mikisew Cree First Nation says it’s ‘unacceptable’

November 17, 2025 191

By Carl Meyer, The Narwhal Seven months after the Liberal Party vowed to “immediately introduce and…

Read more