Infrastructure gap in Nunavut poses national security risk: CSIS

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has repeatedly warned the federal government about national security risks from poor infrastructure in Nunavut, according to the territory’s top CSIS official. The chief liaison for CSIS in Nunavut only gave a first name — Christian — when addressing the Nunavut Association of Municipalities’ annual general meeting at the Aqsarniit Hotel in Iqaluit on Nov. 11. CSIS has been ringing the alarm about poor infrastructure in Nunavut, Christian said. “The data that we collect from you in terms of what’s going on in Nunavut, this feeds our intelligence assessments, and our intelligence assessments go to policymakers in Ottawa. And for the last two years, we’ve been making a point to say the infrastructure gap…



