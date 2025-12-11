One person facing murder charge after infant death in northern Ontario

A 26-year-old is facing murder charges after a police investigation into the death of an infant in northern Ontario back in May. Ontario Provincial Police say Sioux Lookout detachment officers responded to a call on Sturgeon River Road about an unresponsive five-month-old child on May 9. Police say they conducted a thorough investigation with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. They say a 26-year-old from Sandy Lake First Nation has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and fail to provide the necessaries of life. Police say the accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on Thursday. They say Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and other OPP units were also involved in the investigation. This report…



