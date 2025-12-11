National News
ticker

One person facing murder charge after infant death in northern Ontario

December 11, 2025 188 views

A 26-year-old is facing murder charges after a police investigation into the death of an infant in northern Ontario back in May. Ontario Provincial Police say Sioux Lookout detachment officers responded to a call on Sturgeon River Road about an unresponsive five-month-old child on May 9. Police say they conducted a thorough investigation with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. They say a 26-year-old from Sandy Lake First Nation has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and fail to provide the necessaries of life. Police say the accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on Thursday. They say Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and other OPP units were also involved in the investigation. This report…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

House of Commons rises for six-week holiday break

December 12, 2025 69

By Alessia Passafiume The House of Commons has started its winter break — without the government’s…

Read more
National News

Racism, misunderstanding block Indigenous access to HIV care in Canada

December 12, 2025 119

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Trevor Stratton recalls the day he…

Read more