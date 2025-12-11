National News
Membertou leads way to zero emission lobster fishing

December 11, 2025 173 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post A groundbreaking initiative in the lobster fishing industry led by Membertou First Nation was announced in Halifax on Thursday as one of Canada’s Ocean Supercluster’s (OSC) five new ocean innovation projects valued at $34.5 million. The new Membertou project is a $4.4 million Membertou Electric Lobster Boat Commercial Demonstration Project known as Lektrike’l Walipotl and could create zero-emission commercial fishing in Canada. By integrating advanced electric propulsion systems and battery technology, the project hopes to transform the maritime industry’s approach to sustainability. Through a thorough operational trial, the project will demonstrate the reliability, efficiency, and economic viability of electric boats compared to traditional diesel-powered vessels. The Membertou project is in partnership with Allswater Marine, Oceans North, and Blue Grid, all…

