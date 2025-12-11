National News
‘Systemic racism’: N.S. attorney general criticized by Mi’kmaw chiefs for cannabis crackdown

December 11, 2025 284 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Action taken by the attorney general of Nova Scotia last week against cannabis dispensaries is being called “systemic racism” by at least one of the 13 chiefs of Mi’kmaw First Nations in Nova Scotia. Meanwhile, the chief of Membertou First Nation – which is in the process of community consultation to create its own regulations and practices – says a non-collaborative approach to the issue “has never, nor will ever, be appropriate or acceptable.” On Dec. 4, Justice Minister and Attorney General Scott Armstrong directed police across the province to crack down on illegal dispensaries and prioritize cannabis law enforcement. Sipekne’katik (Indian Brook) Chief Michelle Glasgow and her council responded to Armstrong saying they are appalled by the direct threat…

