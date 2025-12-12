House of Commons rises for six-week holiday break

By Alessia Passafiume The House of Commons has started its winter break — without the government’s lengthy budget implementation bill becoming law. House leader Steven MacKinnon told reporters outside the House of Commons Thursday the past 11 weeks of the fall sitting have seen “very hard work” by the government to protect jobs and reduce the cost of living. “For the last three months, the Conservatives have adopted and executed a clear political strategy that is self-serving and selfish,” MacKinnon said. “Their partisan strategy is simple: obstruct, obstruct, obstruct … But we did get results for Canadians, and we will continue to do that work when the House returns in the new year.” Just before the House rose, MPs passed two pieces of legislation — C-4 and C-12 — which…



