National News
ticker

Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive Program Expands

December 12, 2025 46 views

By Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder Saskatchewan’s Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive (RRRI) program is expanding to three more towns: Edam, Battleford and Hudson Bay, extending the eligibility to a total of 73 communities. Positions in Wakaw became eligible under the program in April of this year for certain permanent full-time positions. The incentive of up to $50,000 for a three-year return-in-service is offered to new, permanent full-time employees in nine high-priority health occupations in rural and remote communities experiencing or at risk of service disruptions due to staffing challenges. These high-priority positions include Registered Nurses, Registered Psychiatric Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Combined Lab and X-Ray Technicians, Licensed Practical Nurses, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Medical Radiation Technologists, Continuing Care Assistants, and Medical Laboratory Assistants. “The Rural and Remote Recruitment…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

House of Commons rises for six-week holiday break

December 12, 2025 81

By Alessia Passafiume The House of Commons has started its winter break — without the government’s…

Read more
National News

Racism, misunderstanding block Indigenous access to HIV care in Canada

December 12, 2025 130

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Trevor Stratton recalls the day he…

Read more