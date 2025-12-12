Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive Program Expands

By Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder Saskatchewan’s Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive (RRRI) program is expanding to three more towns: Edam, Battleford and Hudson Bay, extending the eligibility to a total of 73 communities. Positions in Wakaw became eligible under the program in April of this year for certain permanent full-time positions. The incentive of up to $50,000 for a three-year return-in-service is offered to new, permanent full-time employees in nine high-priority health occupations in rural and remote communities experiencing or at risk of service disruptions due to staffing challenges. These high-priority positions include Registered Nurses, Registered Psychiatric Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Combined Lab and X-Ray Technicians, Licensed Practical Nurses, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Medical Radiation Technologists, Continuing Care Assistants, and Medical Laboratory Assistants. “The Rural and Remote Recruitment…



