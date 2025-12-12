Flu season in full effect, three deaths in South zone so far

By Anna Smith, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News As influenza season comes into full swing over the holidays, Albertans are encouraged to keep themselves safe and get immunized. The latest data available from the province’s respiratory virus dashboard is updated to include information as recent as Dec. 6. In the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, there were 1,527 confirmed influenza cases, 216 hospitalizations, 18 ICU admissions and one death. The dashboard states that the reporting season begins in late August. Thus far, there have been 3,703 cases, 802 hospitalizations, 54 ICU admissions and 21 deaths. A total of 114 cases have been confirmed in the South zone since the beginning of the period, including 58 hospitalizations, 10 ICU admissions and three deaths. While vaccine effectiveness varies…



