Fact File: Claim Canada ranks 8th in global homeless population is false

By Marissa Birnie A list posted to social media claimed to show a supposed global ranking of countries with the largest homeless population, in which Canada ranked number eight. The list actually shows data from countries that are part of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, plus three non-member countries, and is not a global ranking. As all countries use different methods to record homeless statistics, it is difficult to compare or rank them. THE CLAIM “Canada ranks 8th in the world for highest homeless population,” reads an Instagram post with more than 7,000 likes. The post includes a screenshot from a statistics account World of Statistics on the X platform, formerly Twitter, which ranked Canada at number eight on a list of countries with the highest homeless population….



