Spending, funding don’t match for Indigenous police services

December 12, 2025 200 views

By Olivier Cadotte, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door A report from the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) outlined what Indigenous communities and their police forces already knew: that spending for the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program (FNIPP) has yet to catch up to the needs of these services despite recent increases in funding. That’s all while these services are still looking for official recognition as being essential in the eyes of the government. “I just wonder when the government’s going to get it and actually make true, meaningful changes, because the auditor general has made numerous reports saying that the FNIPP is failing to do what it’s supposed to do, and that the government fails in different areas to administer those funds,” said chief Kahnawake Peacekeeper Dwayne Zacharie…

