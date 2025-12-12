Kanesatake Health Center speaks out on Bill 2

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The head of the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC) has joined the chorus of opposition to the Quebec law overhauling the province’s healthcare system, citing fears it could harm the health centre’s capacity to serve the community effectively. Among other changes, the legislation that was known as Bill 2, which passed on October 25 but did not immediately implement the new regime, ties compensation of doctors to performance targets in hopes of relieving the overburdened provincial healthcare system by pressuring medical professionals to take on a bigger load – or, in other words, to work faster. Doctors across Quebec have been united in opposition to the changes, with many even reportedly considering a move outside the province to flee its effects….



