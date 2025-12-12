National News
ticker

Kanesatake Health Center speaks out on Bill 2

December 12, 2025 173 views

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The head of the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC) has joined the chorus of opposition to the Quebec law overhauling the province’s healthcare system, citing fears it could harm the health centre’s capacity to serve the community effectively. Among other changes, the legislation that was known as Bill 2, which passed on October 25 but did not immediately implement the new regime, ties compensation of doctors to performance targets in hopes of relieving the overburdened provincial healthcare system by pressuring medical professionals to take on a bigger load – or, in other words, to work faster. Doctors across Quebec have been united in opposition to the changes, with many even reportedly considering a move outside the province to flee its effects….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Spending, funding don’t match for Indigenous police services

December 12, 2025 200

By Olivier Cadotte, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door A report from the Parliamentary Budget…

Read more
National News

Fact File: Claim Canada ranks 8th in global homeless population is false

December 12, 2025 182

By Marissa Birnie A list posted to social media claimed to show a supposed global ranking…

Read more