17-year-old is third person charged in relation to Carry the Kettle murders in February

December 15, 2025 249 views

By Nicole Taylor, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator Murder charges have been laid against a third individual—a 17-year-old male—in relation to the February murders of two men and two women on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation. On December 10 police officers with Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and Indian Head RCMP Detachment executed a search warrant at a residence on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation with the assistance of officers from File Hills First Nations Police Service. RCMP officers arrested a 17-year-old male youth at the residence. The youth can not be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The youth has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Tracey Hotomani, Sheldon Quewezance, Shauna Fay and Terry Jack. The youth is…

