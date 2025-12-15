National News
ticker

Young people will speak up in court after leaders stayed silent about Ontario development bill

December 15, 2025 212 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Ramon Kataquapit says it was the silence from his First Nation leaders after Ontario introduced legislation to fast-track land development, that ultimately rallied other young people in his community to take charge of their future. From Attawapiskat First Nation, Kataquapit, 23, said others in Treaty 9 also felt frustrated and excluded from decisions impacting them after the province introduced Bill 5. And “that caused a lot of the youth all at the same time almost to spark into action,” he said. This week, Kataquapit is taking their fight into court. In a motion filed Monday, he and Michel Koostachin, who is also a member of Attawapiskat First Nation, seek to intervene in an existing lawsuit launched by nine First Nations…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Extremely offensive’: B.C. premier’s plans to change Indigenous Rights law met with frustration

December 16, 2025 175

By Shannon Waters, Matt Simmons, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Narwhal In 2019, B.C. unanimously passed…

Read more
National News

‘Our hearts are broken’: Squamish Nation enacts emergency measures to fight against toxic drug crisis

December 16, 2025 196

By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News The Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) has…

Read more