Prominent Nunavut woman shares story of domestic abuse

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Close to 30 people marched through downtown Iqaluit to call for an end to violence against women on Dec. 6, reaching Nunatta Sunakkutaangit Museum, where a TV personality revealed her experience with domestic abuse for the first time. Leading the procession was Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council President Amber Aglukark, Premier of Nunavut John Main, Nunavut RCMP Commanding Officer Kent Pike, and Government of Nunavut Minister responsible for the Status of Women Gwen Healey Akearok. At the museum, Ooleepeeka (Rebecca) Veevee spoke about what she had survived. Veevee is well known as The Laughing Chef, host of the Inuit Broadcasting Company’s TV show ‘Niqitsiat,’ where she made variations of country food like caribou pizza, goose soup, char casserole, seal…



