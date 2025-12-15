National News
ticker

Prominent Nunavut woman shares story of domestic abuse

December 15, 2025 209 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Close to 30 people marched through downtown Iqaluit to call for an end to violence against women on Dec. 6, reaching Nunatta Sunakkutaangit Museum, where a TV personality revealed her experience with domestic abuse for the first time. Leading the procession was Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council President Amber Aglukark, Premier of Nunavut John Main, Nunavut RCMP Commanding Officer Kent Pike, and Government of Nunavut Minister responsible for the Status of Women Gwen Healey Akearok. At the museum, Ooleepeeka (Rebecca) Veevee spoke about what she had survived. Veevee is well known as The Laughing Chef, host of the Inuit Broadcasting Company’s TV show ‘Niqitsiat,’ where she made variations of country food like caribou pizza, goose soup, char casserole, seal…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Extremely offensive’: B.C. premier’s plans to change Indigenous Rights law met with frustration

December 16, 2025 175

By Shannon Waters, Matt Simmons, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Narwhal In 2019, B.C. unanimously passed…

Read more
National News

‘Our hearts are broken’: Squamish Nation enacts emergency measures to fight against toxic drug crisis

December 16, 2025 196

By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News The Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) has…

Read more