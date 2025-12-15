St. Alban hosting Dickens reading, free Christmas meal

By Christian Collington, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TheIFP.ca St. Alban the Martyr Anglican Church will be opening its doors for two community events this holiday season. The events include a night of classic storytelling and a warm meal on Christmas Day at 537 Main St. in Glen Williams. ‘A Christmas Carol’ reading First, the church will host a dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on Friday, Dec. 19. The event begins at 7 p.m. and will feature the classic Victorian ghost story paired with traditional carol singing. Organizers describe the evening as a celebration of redemption and goodwill. Admission is free. Voluntary donations will be accepted with all proceeds going to local charities. Christmas meal Looking ahead, the church will also host its annual free Christmas Day meal….



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice