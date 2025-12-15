How many glaciers in Canada’s Arctic can be saved from extinction?

By Jordan Omstead Thousands of glaciers across Canada could be saved from total extinction by the end of the century if humanity can bend the curve on global warming, a new global study suggested while offering a grim outlook on one of the world’s icons of changing climate. The study published Monday in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Climate Change estimates almost 80 per cent of glaciers worldwide are set to vanish by 2100 at the planet’s current warming trajectory of around 2.7 degrees above pre-industrial average. That drops to 63 per cent at two degrees, or about 34,000 fewer glaciers wiped out completely. The paper introduced the term “peak glacier extinction” to describe the year when the largest numbers of glaciers are expected to disappear between now and the end…
Related Posts
‘Extremely offensive’: B.C. premier’s plans to change Indigenous Rights law met with frustration
December 16, 2025 175
By Shannon Waters, Matt Simmons, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Narwhal In 2019, B.C. unanimously passed…
‘Our hearts are broken’: Squamish Nation enacts emergency measures to fight against toxic drug crisis
December 16, 2025 196
By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News The Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) has…