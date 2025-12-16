Report buried on murdered, missing Indigenous women and girls: auditor general

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner She was last seen in a smoke shop four years ago and then disappeared without a trace, a mother of four whose family has been in anguish ever since. Erin Brooks, an Indigenous woman who was 38 years old when she was last caught on a surveillance camera in St. Mary’s Smoke Shop in Fredericton on Dec. 27, 2021, has been the subject of vigils and a $65,000 reward to anyone who can help lead authorities to her whereabouts. The Fredericton Police Force suspect she was the victim of foul play but has not released many details of its investigation. For people who hang red dresses in public places to remind others of the high number of missing and murdered…
