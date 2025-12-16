National News
ticker

MP Idlout calls for investigation into grocery chain’s price increases

December 16, 2025 156 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Nunavut MP Lori Idlout has renewed her call for an expedited review of the federal Nutrition North grocery subsidy program, asking the minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs to specifically investigate Northmart price increases. An external review of Nutrition North began in 2024 and is due for a formal report in 2026, while the program itself is overseen by Northern and Arctic Affairs. Idlout’s letter calls for the review to get fast-tracked, the filing of interim reports with immediate action items, and an investigation into the price differences among retailers, like The North West Company’s Northmart chain. “People are saying The North West Company increased food prices when food vouchers were issued through ICFI (Inuit Child First Initiative), then kept…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Extremely offensive’: B.C. premier’s plans to change Indigenous Rights law met with frustration

December 16, 2025 176

By Shannon Waters, Matt Simmons, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Narwhal In 2019, B.C. unanimously passed…

Read more
National News

‘Our hearts are broken’: Squamish Nation enacts emergency measures to fight against toxic drug crisis

December 16, 2025 196

By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News The Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) has…

Read more