MP Idlout calls for investigation into grocery chain’s price increases

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Nunavut MP Lori Idlout has renewed her call for an expedited review of the federal Nutrition North grocery subsidy program, asking the minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs to specifically investigate Northmart price increases. An external review of Nutrition North began in 2024 and is due for a formal report in 2026, while the program itself is overseen by Northern and Arctic Affairs. Idlout’s letter calls for the review to get fast-tracked, the filing of interim reports with immediate action items, and an investigation into the price differences among retailers, like The North West Company’s Northmart chain. “People are saying The North West Company increased food prices when food vouchers were issued through ICFI (Inuit Child First Initiative), then kept…
Related Posts
‘Extremely offensive’: B.C. premier’s plans to change Indigenous Rights law met with frustration
December 16, 2025 176
By Shannon Waters, Matt Simmons, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Narwhal In 2019, B.C. unanimously passed…
‘Our hearts are broken’: Squamish Nation enacts emergency measures to fight against toxic drug crisis
December 16, 2025 196
By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News The Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) has…