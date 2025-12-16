‘Our hearts are broken’: Squamish Nation enacts emergency measures to fight against toxic drug crisis

By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News The Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) has announced emergency measures after losing loved ones to the toxic drug crisis. The Squamish Nation council declared a state of emergency on Dec. 4, after listening to community concerns and recommendations from staff and health experts. “Our hearts are broken. [Last] week has brought so much tragedy to our Nation, and we wrap our arms around all those who have lost loved ones,” Sxwíxwtn Wilson Williams, chairperson for the Squamish Nation said in a statement. “But condolences are not enough. Our Nation is in crisis, and we have lost too many of our people.” Williams outlined the council’s actions to address the crisis in an Instagram video Thursday. Williams said the state of emergency…
