National News
ticker

Federal judge blocks Whitmer from shutting down submerged Great Lakes pipeline

December 17, 2025 295 views

By Todd Richmond A federal judge on Wednesday blocked Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ‘s attempt to shut down an aging oil pipeline running beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes, finding that only the federal government can regulate interstate pipeline safety. Whitmer, a Democrat, ordered regulators in 2020 to revoke an easement that allows Enbridge Inc. to operate a 4.5-mile (6.4) kilometer pipeline segment under the Straits of Mackinac, which link Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. Whitmer made the move out of concern that the 72-year-old pipeline could rupture and cause a catastrophic spill. Enbridge filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the revocation and the pipeline continues to operate. President Donald Trump’s administration argued in filings this year that Whitmer’s order interferes with U.S. foreign energy policy…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Attawapiskat First Nation youth taking Ford’s PCs to Ontario’s highest court in landmark Bill 5 challenge

December 17, 2025 367

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer Ramon Kataquapit of Attawapiskat First Nation was…

Read more
National News

Feds, Ontario to sign deal reducing regulatory burden on Ring of Fire, other projects

December 17, 2025 161

By Liam Casey Ottawa and Ontario are set to sign a deal Thursday that will reduce…

Read more