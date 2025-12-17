National News
The Lumbee Tribe’s federal recognition is assured, with a final push by Trump

December 17, 2025 156 views

By Graham Lee Brewer With the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act by the Senate on Wednesday, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is all but assured to become a federally recognized tribal nation. The state-recognized tribe, whose historic and genealogical claims have been a subject of controversy, has been seeking federal recognition for generations. Congress has considered the issue for more than 30 years, but the effort gained momentum after President Donald Trump endorsed the tribe on the campaign trail last year. “It’s going to be a very, very emotional time for us. It’s going to be a time to rejoice and a time to be happy,” said Lumbee Tribe member Charles Graham, a retired special education teacher and former state legislator. “We’ll be able to stand on…

