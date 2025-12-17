Indigenous-Led Family Reunification Program Running Out of Time

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun The difference between a child coming home and staying in foster care can be measured in many ways. In Manitoba, right now, it’s about five months. That’s the funding gap threatening Geoffrey’s Garden, an Indigenous-led family reunification program in Winnipeg that has helped dozens of parents get sober, reunite with their children, and save the province millions in foster-care costs, yet is still fighting to keep its doors open. “We’re okay, probably until February or March,” founder Cindy Huckerby explains. That breathing room came from a last-minute grant through Jordan’s Principle, money that arrived after two parents had already completed the program. It allowed Geoffrey’s Garden to pay overdue utility bills, catch up on arrears, and stabilize operations through the winter….



