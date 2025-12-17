New Brunswick first province to sign on to Carney’s ‘one project, one review’

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner New Brunswick is the first province this year to sign on to the “one project, one review” approach pushed by Prime Minister Mark Carney, meant to ensure the feds and province speed up environmental reviews of big industrial projects. At a news conference in Fredericton on Tuesday, Dominic LeBlanc, the federal minister responsible for major projects, and Premier Susan Holt exulted over the benefits of having one environmental impact assessment for a given project, instead of two, to help gain the trust of investors. Environmentalists and First Nations had grave concerns about the change. “The same number of eyes can look at a particular review at the same time. It doesn’t have to be sequential,” LeBlanc said of the old…



