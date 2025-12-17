Six are facing drug and firearms charges after major bust in Brantford and Brant County

BRANT COUNTY- Six people are facing a series of charges after the Brant County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) launched a drug trafficking investigation linked to addresses on Maple Crescent in Paris and Sheridan Street in Brantford. On December 16, 2025, Brant CSCU-supported by Oxford, Middlesex, Elgin, Wellington, Haldimand, and Norfolk CSCU members, West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine Unit, and Brant OPP-executed two warrants at the identified addresses and took a total of six individuals into custody. Sheridan Street, Brantford: Jacob Etenberg, 21, of Brantford is charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Fentanyl Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking…



