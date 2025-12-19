Six Nations Police net over kilogram of cocaine in bust, two arrested

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police (SNP) have charged a man and woman from Ohsweken after a drug bust netted more than a kilogram of cocaine and $320,000 in cash from a local home. The SNP drug enforcement unit raided a Seneca Road house Wednesday, Dec., 17, 2025, after spending four months building a case to secure search warrants. Police found a firearm with bulk ammunition, 1.27 kilograms of cocaine, digital scales, drug packaging materials, cellphones and about $30,000 in Canadian currency. Charged with the following criminal offences were : Kenneth Brian Elliott, 51, of Ohsweken is facing charges including: • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine • Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000 • Firearm: Unauthorized Possession • Firearm: Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession • Firearm, Weapon,…



