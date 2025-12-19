National News
ticker

Waterfall part of conservatory oasis

December 19, 2025 167 views

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal After almost two years of closure and undergoing a major revitalization, the Centennial Botanical Conservatory will reopen to the public this weekend for a glimpse of the modernized facility. “It’s the culmination of our dreams,” said Sharon Sidlar, chairwoman of Friends of the Conservatory. “It’s what we’ve been working at for so long. Just to see it open and to be able to go in there and take a look at what has happened is beyond our wildest belief.” Cory Halvorsen, the City of Thunder Bay’s manager of parks and open spaces, explained how the work was completed in the first two phases, with the final outdoor third phase beginning this summer. “When we closed for this phase in February 2024,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trust of First Nations ‘fragile’ as B.C. government considers changes to UN law

December 19, 2025 243

The chief of a First Nation in the Great Bear Rainforest says B.C. Premier David Eby…

Read more
National News

Next step in Kahnawake’s renewables strategy

December 19, 2025 195

By Olivier Cadotte, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Awendio Solaris, a United Kingdom-based solar…

Read more