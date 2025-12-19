National News
Feds fund clean energy push for isolated Inuit in Labrador

December 19, 2025 323 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer In remote Inuit communities along Labrador’s northern coast, Ottawa is pushing renewable projects forward where power is currently generated primarily by diesel. The federal government recently announced nearly $22 million for clean energy projects in Labrador. The largest share is for a wind-and-battery system in Nain, a fly-in Inuit community of about 1,200 people at the northernmost end of Nunatsiavut. For their community, the funding represents a key milestone — one that turns a long-planned project into a buildable one, Jamie Hewlett, regional energy manager with the Nunatsiavut government, told Canada’s National Observer.  “The project just doesn’t happen without that [federal] support,” Hewlett said. “The fact that we’re so far north — logistics alone make it hard to make a…

