Next step in Kahnawake’s renewables strategy

December 19, 2025 194 views

By Olivier Cadotte, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Awendio Solaris, a United Kingdom-based solar energy startup, has announced its intention to develop a manufacturing facility and global research and development centre in Montreal East, partnering with Kahnawake and other First Nations to do so. The Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach and the Wendat Nation are joining the project along with Kahnawake as “investor-partners,” although Kahnawake is not making a monetary contribution to the project. Instead, they will be given “Class A Ordinary Shares,” the most common kind of share issued by companies. “We are a minority partner, which means, by holding these shares, we’re entitled to a portion of the profits. As the company increases in value, we will also receive that increase in value,” said Mohawk Council of…

