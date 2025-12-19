Trust of First Nations ‘fragile’ as B.C. government considers changes to UN law

The chief of a First Nation in the Great Bear Rainforest says B.C. Premier David Eby risks losing the trust of Indigenous people and could fuel racism if he changes the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. Eby has said amendments may be necessary after a B.C. Appeal Court approved a challenge by a First Nation against B.C.’s mining tenure system that gives effect to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Chris McKnight, the chief councillor of the Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation, sent an open letter to Eby saying the declaration act is a proud symbol of reconciliation for his government and a beacon that says the status quo needs to change. McKnight says changing the act could set off racist narratives about Indigenous Peoples…



