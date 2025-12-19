National News
ticker

Trust of First Nations ‘fragile’ as B.C. government considers changes to UN law

December 19, 2025 242 views

The chief of a First Nation in the Great Bear Rainforest says B.C. Premier David Eby risks losing the trust of Indigenous people and could fuel racism if he changes the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. Eby has said amendments may be necessary after a B.C. Appeal Court approved a challenge by a First Nation against B.C.’s mining tenure system that gives effect to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Chris McKnight, the chief councillor of the Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation, sent an open letter to Eby saying the declaration act is a proud symbol of reconciliation for his government and a beacon that says the status quo needs to change. McKnight says changing the act could set off racist narratives about Indigenous Peoples…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Next step in Kahnawake’s renewables strategy

December 19, 2025 195

By Olivier Cadotte, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Awendio Solaris, a United Kingdom-based solar…

Read more
National News

Feds fund clean energy push for isolated Inuit in Labrador

December 19, 2025 324

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer In remote Inuit communities along Labrador’s…

Read more