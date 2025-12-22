Alberta’s Smith says courts should not be gatekeepers on constitutional questions

By Lisa Johnson EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says anyone seeking an independence referendum should not have “gatekeepers,” like the courts, standing in their way. Smith was asked about the independence question Saturday on her radio call-in show, weighing in for the first time after her government proposed legislation that ground to a halt an ongoing court case over a proposed provincial vote to leave Canada. She said giving Justice Minister Mickey Amery the power to be “permissive” about referendum questions, which is included in the new legislation, upholds democracy. “Whether it’s the chief electoral officer or the court, they seem to want to approve the ones they like and hold up the ones they don’t like, and that’s not democracy,” Smith said. Her comments came a day after…



