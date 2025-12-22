Nunavut Civil Forfeiture Office collected $50,100 in four years

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The Civil Forfeiture Office, responsible for seizing property obtained through crimes or used illegally, has collected $50,100 over four years, according to the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Justice. Just two criminal cases have resulted in civil forfeiture since the office opened in 2021, with $13,100 being seized in 2022-23 through one court case and $37,000 from another case in 2023-24. A third civil forfeiture order is currently before the courts, and it also involves cash. Since its inception, the Civil Forfeiture Office has racked up $328,341 in expenses, almost entirely for its lone employee. “The forfeiture program is not intended to generate revenue; its primary purpose is to deter illegal activity by targeting the profits of unlawful operations, such…



