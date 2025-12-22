National News
Nunavut Civil Forfeiture Office collected $50,100 in four years

December 22, 2025 208 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The Civil Forfeiture Office, responsible for seizing property obtained through crimes or used illegally, has collected $50,100 over four years, according to the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Justice. Just two criminal cases have resulted in civil forfeiture since the office opened in 2021, with $13,100 being seized in 2022-23 through one court case and $37,000 from another case in 2023-24. A third civil forfeiture order is currently before the courts, and it also involves cash. Since its inception, the Civil Forfeiture Office has racked up $328,341 in expenses, almost entirely for its lone employee. “The forfeiture program is not intended to generate revenue; its primary purpose is to deter illegal activity by targeting the profits of unlawful operations, such…

